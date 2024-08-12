Basit Ali makes big prediction about Babar Azam

Basit Ali (L) and Babar Azam (R). — YouTube/AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a big prediction about star batter Babar Azam saying that the 29-year-old will score five centuries in the five coming months.

Azam, 29, has been struggling to score for some time as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper had disappointing performances in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Basti believes that Babar will get back to his best soon and will score five centuries in five months in Test cricket as there will be no pressure of captaincy.

"Babar Azam will score five centuries in the coming five months. Babar has the best chance to leave the top batters behind, whether it is Kane Williamson or Joe Root. It is a very easy chance," said Basit on his YouTube channel.

"However, now that the pressure of captaincy is off from him, he should forget about the captaincy. He should remove the thought of captaincy from his mind and just focus on scoring runs."

Basit also talked about Babar’s ongoing struggle and suggested that he should change his wide batting stance. The former cricketer then went on to draw comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar’s height.

"Babar Azam still has seven to eight days. He should start skipping ropes. I am giving him this advice which was given to me by Asian Bradman, Zaheer Abbas. It helps in feet movement," Basit added.

"Also, Babar needs to shorten his stance by a few inches. If he does these things, he will leave the top batters behind in five months. If you want to see someone's stance, look at Virat Kohli. Both of them have the same height.”