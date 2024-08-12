Pakistan Shaheens’ pacer withdraws ahead of four-day match against Bangladesh A

The Pakistan Shaheens players during a training session. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that the Pakistan Shaheens’ young pacer Sameen Gul has withdrawn from the squad as a precautionary measure ahead of the four-day match against Bangladesh A.

The four-day match between the two sides is set to take place at Islamabad Club from August 13 to 16 as both teams have players who will take part in the two-Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan Shaheen's captain Saud Shakeel opened up ahead of the four-day match saying that it is an honour to lead the side before terming the series “crucial”.

“It is an honour for me to lead the Pakistan Shaheens team. I have led this team on a few occasions in the past. I always enjoy my captaincy as I get involved in the game more than usual,” Saud said as quoted by the PCB.

“This four-day series is crucial as some of the players have not played red-ball cricket recently. So, the match starting on Tuesday will serve as an important opportunity for the Test probables to gear up and be fully prepared and ready for the upcoming challenges that include nine ICC World Test Championship Tests.

“Bangladesh are always competitive, particularly with spin. We look forward to the challenge on our home turf.”

Pakistan Shaheens squad (for first four-day match): Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad (for first four-day match): Anamul Haque (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Sahadat Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Zakir Hasan

Match officials: Faisal Aafreedi and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Zulfiqar Jan (third umpire), Nadeem Arshad (match referee)