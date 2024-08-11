Bruno Fernandes in line to become Man Utd’s highest-paid players with new contract

Fernandes' previous salary was believed to be around £220,000 a week. - AFP

Bruno Fernandes is poised to become one of the highest earners at Manchester United following successful discussions regarding a new contract.

The Portugal international is anticipated to extend his current agreement, which runs until 2026, through to 2027, with the option of an additional year.

As per talkSPORT, his new contract will bring his earnings in line with Marcus Rashford, making him the club's highest earner, with the England international reportedly on around £350,000 a week.

Fernandes' previous salary was believed to be around £220,000 a week, meaning United have offered him a substantial pay rise.

This follows the squad being subjected to a 25 per cent pay cut due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Fernandes turns 30 in September and hinted at uncertainty over his future earlier this summer.

Speaking in May, he said: "I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have.

"I will be here if the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don't want me, I will go."

The midfielder had been linked with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, as well as the Saudi Pro League, but his new contract puts an end to speculation about his future this summer.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £68m in January 2020.

Since then, he has become the club captain under Erik ten Hag, scoring 54 goals in 159 Premier League matches.