Ancelotti makes Mbappe decision ahead of UEFA Super Cup match against Atlanta

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti made a decision on Kylian Mbappe’s participation in the club’s first match of the season against Atlanta in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14 in Poland.

Mbappe has been training with the club ever since returning from his vacation after playing in the semi-final of Euro 2024 with France, where his team lost to the eventual champions, Spain.

There were questions about whether Mbappe will be part of the playing XI that will take the field against Atlanta but now Diario AS reported that Ancelotti has hinted that newcomers like Mbappe and Endrick will not be starting the match.

Ancelotti earlier stated that the players who started in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund will be part of the playing XI against the Italian club but two players from that lineup are missing.

Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez started the final in Wembley but both have left the club. Luka Modric will take the German’s place while Eder Militao will fill in for the Spaniard.

Mbappe is likely to come off the bench meanwhile whether or not Endrick will get minutes will depend on how the match goes.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Ancelotti had given his green signal to sign former Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte to strengthen the team’s defence.

Madrid suffered another blow during a training session on Friday when youngster Joan Martinez tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The youngster appeared in the Whites’ pre-season friendly against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea and showed great promise.

Ancelotti wants to sign a proven centre-back and Laporte could be a great addition to the squad. He starred with the Spanish national team when they clinched the European Championship (Euro) 2024 by beating England in the final.

Laporte left Manchester City and joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on a huge salary contract but a move to the Spanish capital could be appealing to him as he is just 30 years old and eyes playing FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spain.