Will Ricky Ponting serve as mentor of Australia at 2028 LA Olympics?

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is excited by the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years, as it was last featured in the Games in 1900.

Cricket was among the five additional sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee for inclusion, alongside baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed cricket's inclusion at the 141st IOC Session held in Mumbai in October 2023.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting expressed his excitement about cricket's inclusion in the Olympics and the opportunity for the game to reach new audiences on a truly global stage.

“It can only be a positive thing for our game,” Ponting said.

“I've sat on various committees over the last 15 or 20 years and it's always been on the top of almost every agenda – how do we get the game back into the Olympics? And finally, it's there.

“It's only four years away. Once again, in the US by that stage, hopefully, with MLC (Major League Cricket), another four years down the track hopefully growing. Who knows, there might even be more teams in the MLC by then. I think it also gives cricket a chance to break into the grassroots level in the US. But the thing about the Olympic Games, I mean, it's not the host nation. It's about the audience that it opens up.

“The Olympic Games being viewed by so many people all around the world, it just opens up completely different audiences to our game that's seemingly growing on a daily basis anyway. It can only be a real positive thing for the game.

“Facilities and infrastructure and those things are going to be key and how many teams they actually decide on. I think it's only six or seven teams that they're talking about. So qualification is going to be at a premium, how you actually qualify to get into the Olympic Games.

“So all those things to think about, I'm really excited about where the game's headed and the growth of different markets that we're seeing emerge."

Meanwhile, Ponting was shed his view on whether he would like to serve as a mentor or coach for the Australian cricket team at the Olympic Games in 2028

“It'd be a pretty nice job, I reckon, to be a mentor around a cricket team in the Olympic Games, to hang out,” Ponting said. “I was lucky enough to play in the Commonwealth Games and just to be around the athletes in the villages and stuff was quite a surreal environment to be in for a cricketer.

“So, look, I wouldn't say no, but I think there'll be a lot of people putting their hands up to try and be a mentor or a coach for an Aussie team in the Olympic Games.

“It'd be special to be a part of, so who knows? We'll keep my fingers crossed and see what happens.”

He first served as a commentator for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and later took on the role of head coach for the Washington Freedom, who clinched the Major League Cricket title in the recently concluded edition.