Man Utd great urges Marcus Rashford to learn from Van Nistelrooy

Marcus Rashford reacts during a Manchester United match. — AFP

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urged star attacker Marcus Rashford to learn from former striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy to get back to his best.

The legendary Dutch striker joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff in the summer as he is backed to improve the team’s attacking woes.

Rashford struggled greatly in the 2023-24 season as he only managed to score eight goals across competitions, which was a massive downgrade from his 30-goal season in 2022-23. He was then ultimately left out of England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Ferdinand believes that the presence of Van Nistelrooy may influence Rashford getting back to his best, which is something Man Utd desperately needs.

“Our forwards - I want to see them learning from Ruud," Ferdinand stated on his YouTube channel. "Ruud van Nistelrooy was an absolute devil in the box.

“He was a monster. He was an obsessive, aggressive, ruthless individual. I think Marcus, I think he can be shown that by someone like Ruud. I think that's the job of someone like Ruud."

Along with Rashford, Van Nistelrooy will be working with Rasmus Hojlund too, but Ferdinand thinks that Rashford should be on his priority list.

“He's gonna do other things for the team," admitted Ferdinand. "But I think he should be honing in on some individuals like Rashford, saying - 'you had a season like last season, so let's not have the same again.'

“These are the conversations that should be going on. I'm hoping they're going on. I like to see that Marcus will be going: ‘Yeah, yeah, I'm there. Whatever Ruud's saying, I'm in.’”