Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner reacts after losing to Andrey Rublev in quarter-final

Jannik Sinner faced defeat in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Canadian Open in Montreal, but what was more concerning was his physical condition.

The Italian faced Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final of the Canadian Open, and it was an exhilarating encounter. The World No. 1 had only just returned to tennis after a bout of tonsillitis and immediately showcased top-level play.

He was favoured against the Russian, who had participated in a preparatory event prior to this one, but Rublev managed to overcome his opponent, defeating Sinner in three sets. It was a sharp performance from Rublev, who capitalised on his opportunities when they arose.

Sinner also missed a few chances, which tipped the match in Rublev's favour. However, he has also been struggling with health issues. Sinner is not the most robust player, often contending with these minor ailments.

After the match, he explained that the problem stemmed from having to play two matches in one day, which took a toll on his body, leaving him feeling somewhat sore.

"It's a very simple explanation. It wasn't bad for some time, and you know, today playing two matches in one day for sure it was tough for everyone because it's not what we go used to every day."

"But, you know, he also was tired. He broke me first, which then the momentum has changed. I had break points in the first game with a little bit of tension, and it can happen."

Still, Sinner refused to blame the loss on that issue. He lost because he was outplayed by the other player. The 22-year-old also explained that his fatigue wasn't really physical but more so mental.

"Yeah, it's all okay. You know, I think these kind of things are a bit more mentally than the physical for sure. Even if I know that my body is not as strained as I would like to because of last week, but it was also mentally for sure."

"Yeah, let's hope to get back in shape. Obviously now making miracles in the next five days, it's not possible, but being ready for Cincinnati and 100% I don't think is possible, but then for US Open for sure I want to be back, which is also the main event for the U.S. swing, last Grand Slam of the year. So I'm aiming for that."