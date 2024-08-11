Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem's grand welcome inspires fellow javelin athlete

Muhammad Yasir Sultan bagged silver medal at Asian Throwing Championship. - Asian Athletics Championship

LAHORE: Following Arshad Nadeem’s grand reception upon his return to Pakistan, javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir Sultan expressed hope of receiving a similar treatment in the future as he witnessed on Saturday.

"I hope that in the future, just as many people will come to welcome me," said the 26-year-old Asian Throwing Championship silver medallist.

The young athlete highlighted that the gold medallist’s historic throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics has made javelin a significant sport in Pakistan.

"People have started to recognise javelin throw because of Arshad," Yasir said.

On Saturday last night, Arshad was bestowed with national hero’s welcome upon his return to the country after his commendable performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“There is a long journey behind this success. [I] worked hard day and night to get the medal," said Arshad while speaking to media persons after his arrival.

“I'm very happy to win a gold medal [for my country] during the [Paris] Olympics,” he said, adding that he would prepare himself to maintain his performance in the upcoming events.

Muhammad Yasir had claimed silver medal in the Asian Throwing Championship in Korea but he failed to qualify for this summer Paris Olympics.

He managed a throw of 78.10 metres to finish with silver medal.