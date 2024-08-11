Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif files legal complaint over online harassment

Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif. — Reuters

Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif filed a legal complaint over online harassment after she won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Khelif made it to the headlines following her win against Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds as she was accused of having an “unusual physique” for a female boxer.

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility rules. However, the IBA was stripped of its recognition by the IOC last year over governance and finance issues.

Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, told Reuters the complaint was filed on Friday.

Khelif, along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, was the subject of online trolls and social media attacks and the Algerian stated after winning the gold on Friday night that she was born a woman.

“I’m a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman. There’s no doubt about that,” Khelif said.

"All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world," Khelif said after she defeated Yang Liu to win gold.

“It’s a dream for every athlete. I took part in Tokyo, but I was not well prepared at the time; it was during Covid, the times were difficult.

“As for if I qualify or not, if I’m a woman or not: I made many statements in the media, I’m fully qualified, I’m a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman. There’s no doubt about that.

“These people [who claim I am not], they are the enemies of success. It’s what I call them. It gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.

“My honour is intact, but the attacks on social media were extremely bad and they are meaningless. They impact the dignity of people, now people’s thinking has changed.

“As for the IBA: since 2018 I was boxing under the umbrella of the IBA, they know me very well. They know what I’m capable of, how I’ve developed over the years.

“But now they are not recognised anymore and they hate me, and I don’t know why. I sent them a single message with this gold medal – and my dignity and honour is above everything else.

“The Algerian women are known for their strength and strong will, and they are valiant and they came to support me. They sent a message to the Arab [world] as well. They sent the message that our honour is above everything else.”