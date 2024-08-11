Rahul Dravid reveals his lowest point as India's head coach

Rahul Dravid during T20 World Cup victory parade. - BCCI

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has disclosed that India's Test series defeat in South Africa during the 2021/22 season is the lowest point of his tenure.



In the 2021/22 series, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, the Men in Blue had a strong opportunity to secure their first-ever series win against the Proteas on South African soil. After an emphatic 113-run victory at Centurion in the first Test, India was expected to dominate the series.

However, with two seven-wicket victories in the following two Tests, the Proteas staged a remarkable comeback, securing an impressive triumph despite India's dominance at various points during both matches.

"If you ask me what is the lowest point, I would say that the South Africa Test series early on in my career. We won the first Test match in South Africa in Centurion, and then we were playing in the second and third Test match. We have never won a series in South Africa, as you know. It was a really big opportunity for us to win that series. Some of our senior players were not there," he said on Star Sports.

Dravid disclosed that some senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, missed the series. Despite this, India held their own against the Proteas in both matches. However, the Proteas ultimately limited India to low scores when it mattered and comfortably chased down the targets.

"Rohit Sharma was injured, and we didn't have some senior players in that series. But we were very close, and in both the Test matches--the second and the third test matches--in the third innings, we had a big opportunity. We could have set a decent score and won the game, but South Africa played well. They chased back in the fourth innings. So I would say that that was probably my lowest point in my coaching career--not being able to win that series in spite of being ahead," he added.

Remember, Dravid ended his tenure as head coach by winning the ICC T20 World Cup trophy after a thrilling win over South Africa this year in June at Barbados on June 29.

Under him, the Men in Blue ended as runners-up in the 50-over World Cup at home last year after a dominant 10-match win streak, losing to Australia. They also ended up as runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship to Australia last year. India also won the 50-over Asia Cup last year.