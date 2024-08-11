Shan Masood opens up ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood during a media talk. — PCB

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood opened up during a press conference on Sunday in Rawalpindi where he emphasised the need to win matches ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The Test matches will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 and Pakistan, currently ranked fifth in the WTC standings, will have a busy schedule in the red-ball.

Shan Masood’s side will play red-ball series against Bangladesh (two Tests at home), England (three Tests at home), South Africa (two Tests away) and then West Indies (two Tests at home).

The Test skipper urged that the team needs to win in the remaining nine matches they have to play in red-ball cricket and stated that the focus would be on a positive approach.

"If we need to compete in the World Test Championship, we need to secure victories, which requires showing intent and positivity in every aspect of the game, whether it's batting, bowling, or fielding," Masood said.

"Our focus will be on achieving the best results for Pakistan. We need to win a significant number of the nine upcoming Test matches," he added.

Seven of Pakistan’s nine Test matches will be at home, which would be a big advantage for Masood’s men.

"The positive thing is that we are playing at home and our players will be familiar with the conditions. We need to take advantage of it, but the key will be to handle mental and physical pressure," he concluded.

Bangladesh men’s cricket team will arrive early in Pakistan to prepare for the Test series. Originally scheduled to arrive on August 17 in Islamabad, the guests will now land in Lahore on the morning of August 13.

The team will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from August 14-16 before travelling to Islamabad on August 17 to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 18-20.

Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi