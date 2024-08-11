LeBron James, Stephen Curry star as USA beat France to win Olympic gold

Gold medallists USA´s #06 LeBron James (C) and teammates celebrate on the podium after the men´s Gold Medal basketball match between France and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. — AFP

The United States defeated France 98-87 to win their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics with the legendary LeBron James and Stephen Curry starring for the winning side.



It was Curry who saved the night for the USA as he finished with 24 points which included eight three-pointers and James had 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as the two combined forces to lead their country to another gold.

The home side was leading 82-79 with three minutes left to play and was on the verge of making history but Curry, just like he did in the semi-final against Serbia, rescued the USA and scored three long-range three-pointers in the final two minutes and paved his side to victory.

“For me to get a gold medal is insane and I thank God for the opportunity to experience it,” Curry said after the final. “A big shot to put us up six [in the fourth quarter] – that kind of settled everything,” he said.

“And then the rhythm – the avalanche came – and thankfully, the other three went in. That was an unbelievable moment.

“I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of excitement and the sense of relief, getting to the finish line.

“It’s everything I wanted them to be,” Curry said. “And more.”

Meanwhile, James confirmed that he will not be participating in the 2028 Olympics, which will be played in Los Angeles as he will be 43 by then.

"I can't see myself playing in LA," James said, referring to the 2028 Olympics, per ESPN's Marc J Spears

"I'm just living in the moment. I’m super humbled that I can still play this game. Play it at a high level. Play with 11 other great players with a great coaching staff and then and go out and do it for our country. It was a great moment."