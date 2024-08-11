FBR rebuffs rumours of taxing Arshad Nadeem’s Olympics prize money

Pakistan's national hero Arshad Nadeem reacts after winnin gold medal at Paris Olympics. — AFP

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Saturday refuted the rumours of taxing javelin star Arshad’s Nadeem prize money that he was awarded after winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Arshad, 27, made history as he became the first-ever Pakistani to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics as his record 92.97-metre throw in the second attempt earned him the medal.

FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad confirmed that no tax will be charged on Arshad’s prize money as he is a national hero.

"Rumours of taxing national hero [Arshad] Nadeem's prize money are baseless. No tax will be charged on the prize money received by him," said Bakhtiar, adding that neither withholding nor income tax is applicable to his prize money.

Bakhtiar declared the rumours are “misleading and disturbing” which have been circulating on electronic and social media. The statement issued by the FBR stresses that the government and the tax body are determined to exempt his income from taxes before he files his return in September 2025.

"Income tax rules do not mention tax on prize money received in Olympic games.

"Nadeem is a national hero and all possible cooperation will be extended to him [....] After this clarification, such baseless rumours [of taxing him] should be put to rest," the FBR official noted.

Arshad Nadeem also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008).

He also became Pakistan's first Olympic medal winner since Barcelona in 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.