Arshad Nadeem receives historic welcome on Pakistan return

Pakistan's first Olympic gold medallist athlete in the men's javelin, Arshad Nadeem, waves from the roof of a vehicle to fans who gathered to welcome him on his arrival, outside the Allama Iqbal International Airport, in Lahore, Pakistan August 11, 2024. — Reuters

Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem received a historic welcome on his return to Pakistan after winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Arshad landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday night where thousands of fans, along with government officials, welcomed the national hero.

The fans at the Lahore Airport threw flowers and welcomed the champion in a unique manner as Arshad, who belongs to Mian Channu, could barely walk due to the massive crowd at the venue.

Around 100 relatives or close friends from Arshad's village along with his family — invited by Punjab's Sports Minister Malik Faisal — were present at the airport to give the legend a welcome he deserved.

Talking to the media persons on his historic return, Arshad said he was "grateful to Allah" for his great achievement during the Olympics. He also thanked the nation for the respect and honour it has bestowed on him.

Due to the prayers of his parents and the nation, Allah brought me to this position, he added.



"There is a long journey behind this success. [I] worked hard day and night to get the medal," the athlete said.

Responding to a question, the national hero, hailed the government, Sports Board Punjab and others for providing him facilities.

"I'm very happy to win a gold medal [for my country] during the [Paris] Olympics," he said, adding that he would prepare himself to maintain his performance in the upcoming events.

Arshad became the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold with his throw of 92.97 metres in his second attempt which was enough for him to secure the gold medal.

The Pakistani also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008).

He also became Pakistan's first Olympic medal winner since Barcelona in 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.

Athletes' Best Throw at Javelin Throw Final

1. Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 92.97m

2. Neeraj Chopra (India) — 89.45m

3. Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 88.54m

4. Jakub Vadlech (Czech Republic) — 88.50m

5. Julius Yego (Kenya) — 87.72m

6. Julian Weber (Germany) — 87.40m

7. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 86.16m

8. Lassi Etelatalo (Finland) — 84.58m

9. Oliver Etelatalo (Finland) — 82.68m

10. Toni Keranen (Finland) — 80.92m

11. Luiz Mauricio (Brazil) — 80.67m

12. Andrian Mardare (Moldova) — 80.10m