Bangladesh men's cricket team to reach Pakistan early for Test series

Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi. - AFP

Bangladesh men’s cricket team will arrive early in Pakistan to prepare for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21-25 and August 30 - September 3, respectively, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to arrive on August 17 in Islamabad, the Bangladesh team will now land in Lahore on the morning of August 13.

The team will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August before travelling to Islamabad on August 17 to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18-20 August.

The PCB had invited the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team earlier, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

“Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradery. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage," PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said.

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on 13 August with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned,' he added.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked the PCB for allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to have additional training in Pakistan.

"This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series," he said.

It must be noted this will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and a one-off Test in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan.