Jake Paul plans to compete at LA Olympics in 2028

Jake Paul has indicated his wish to compete in boxing for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The former YouTuber turned boxer would need to qualify for the Games in four years' time but plans to elevate his new career to the next level. Since his debut in 2020, Paul has a 10-1 record, although most of his bouts have been against MMA opponents.

His only defeat was to Tommy Fury, a recognised boxer, with the Brit winning by split decision. Despite this, the American aims to enhance his CV by attempting to qualify for the Olympics, which will be held on home soil when it next occurs.

"I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. Los Angeles, United States. Sick as f***. Gold medal, you’re mine, brother," he said on his BS W/ Jake Paul podcast.

Paul will not be automatically given a place on the American team for 2028 and will need to qualify. Typically fighting around 200 pounds, he would compete in the heavyweight division if he secures a spot on the Olympic team.

Oscar De La Hoya, George Foreman, and Ray Mercer are among the American stars who have won boxing gold medals at the Games over the years. The 2028 Olympics will be the first time the Games have been held in the US since Atlanta in 1996.

Before the 27-year-old can even contemplate an Olympic dream, he must first overcome Mike Tyson, with the pair set to face each other on 15 November after their original bout had to be postponed.