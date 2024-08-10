Manchester United agree deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich

De Ligt is set to join United on five-year contract, with option to extend for an additional 12 months.- AFP

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

The centre-back will move to Old Trafford in a deal worth €45million, plus €5m in add-ons.

Subject to a medical examination, De Ligt is set to join United on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.

The acquisition of the 24-year-old Netherlands international — formerly of Juventus and Ajax — bolsters manager Erik ten Hag’s side with a young, yet highly experienced and top-tier defender.

Bayern have separately accepted an offer of €15m plus €5m in bonuses from United for full-back Noussair Mazraoui. However, this proposed transfer depends on 26-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka's departure from the Premier League club.

West Ham United have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for Wan-Bissaka, although discussions regarding the contract length are still ongoing.

The move remains subject to Wan-Bissaka finalising his departure from Manchester United.

A medical with the east London club is provisionally scheduled for Sunday or Monday.

Wan-Bissaka has made 190 first-team appearances for United since his £45m transfer from Crystal Palace in 2019.

De Ligt should be a strong addition to United’s current defensive options following the departure of Raphael Varane as a free agent at the end of last season. He is a right-footed centre-back who should complement the left-footed, left-sided Lisandro Martinez perfectly.

De Ligt has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years. However, after a challenging 2020-21 season in Italy, he has only missed 27 matches for club and country over the past three seasons, which is the same as Harry Maguire and fewer than United’s other centre-backs, Victor Lindelof (31) and Martinez (67).

There are also no doubts about what De Ligt would contribute as a leader, something United could use following the departure of World Cup and four-time Champions League winner Varane.