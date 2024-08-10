Ancelotti gives green signal to sign Aymeric Laporte after latest injury setback

Aymeric Laporte in action for Spain during Euro 2024. — AFP

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has given his green signal to sign former Manchester City and Spain’s centre-back Aymeric Laporte to strengthen the team’s defence, reported AS on Saturday.

Madrid suffered another blow during a training session on Friday when youngster Joan Martinez tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The youngster appeared in the Whites’ pre-season friendly against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea and showed great promise.

With Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin having left the club, Madrid are now just left with three centre-backs — Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba — and the Austrian is expected to be out till 2025 due to an ACL tear he suffered last season.

Madrid also missed out on Leny Yoro as they were not willing to pay more than €40million, so the Frenchman was sold to Man Utd by his former club Lille.

Ancelotti wants to sign a proven centre-back and Laporte could be a great addition to the squad. He starred with the Spanish national team when they clinched the European Championship (Euro) 2024 by beating England in the final.

Laporte left Manchester City and joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on a huge salary contract but a move to the Spanish capital could be appealing to him as he is just 30 years old and eyes playing FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spain.

Another name that was discussed in Madrid’s camp was Arsenal’s William Saliba. The Frenchman is one of the best defenders in the world and is certainly one of Mikel Arteta’s most important troops at Arsenal. Due to his importance, the Gunners would be reluctant to sell the Frenchman.

However, his market value stands at €80 million, a price that could force Arsenal to sell him but whether or not Madrid are willing to meet the price tag is yet to be known.