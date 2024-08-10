Top End T20 series: Usman Khan stars as Shaheens beat Perth Scorchers

Usman Khan during the game against Perth Scorchers. - PCB

Pakistan Shaheens secured a 17-run victory over Perth Scorchers in their opening match of the Top End T20 series 2024 on Saturday at the DXC Arena in Darwin.

Chasing a target of 189 runs, the Scorchers’ batters, Teague Wyllie (4 runs off 5 balls, 1 four) and Sam Fanning (13 runs off 11 balls, 2 fours), were dismissed in the third and fourth overs respectively.

Joel Curtis (17 runs off 21 balls, 1 four) and Corey Wasley (54 runs off 27 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) posed a significant threat to the Shaheens’ bowling attack with a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was eventually broken by leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob in the 11th over.

In the following over, Jahandad Khan also claimed the wicket of the aggressive Wasley, leaving the Scorchers needing 96 runs from 51 balls. Baxter Holt (24 runs off 21 balls, 1 four, 1 six) and Keaton Critchell (24 runs off 18 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) managed to find the boundary at regular intervals during their 33-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before Holt was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas Afridi in the 16th over.

Critchell was dismissed for 24 off 18 balls, hitting two fours and one six, while Matthew Spoors, who remained unbeaten on 27 off 15 balls with five fours, was unable to guide the Scorchers to victory, as they fell 17 runs short.

Abbas and Jahandad each took two wickets, while Mohammad Imran Jnr and Arif claimed one apiece.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Pakistan Shaheens posted a competitive total of 188-7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a 35-ball 57 from Usman Khan. Usman, batting at number four, came to the crease at the end of the powerplay and struck four boundaries and three sixes, holding the Shaheens’ innings together.

The Shaheens accumulated 47 runs during the powerplay, losing Haseebullah (12 runs off 10 balls, 2 fours) and Tayyab Tahir (5 runs off 11 balls, 1 four) along the way. Sahibzada Farhan also departed in the eighth over, leaving the Shaheens at 58-3 in 7.3 overs.

Captain Mohammad Haris (25 runs off 19 balls, 3 fours) and Usman then forged a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket off 28 balls, before Haris was dismissed by Keaton Critchell in the 13th over.

An over later, Mohammad Irfan Khan was out for just two runs off five balls, but Arafat Minhas played a powerful cameo, scoring 31 runs off 16 balls with three fours and one six.

Usman and Arafat were both dismissed on consecutive deliveries, before Mohammad Abbas Afridi (12 not out off 3 balls) hit two sixes in the final over to help the Shaheens finish their innings strongly. For the Scorchers, Matthew Spoors took three wickets, while Critchell, Luke Holt, Lucas Martin, and Jhye Richardson picked up one each.

Pakistan Shaheens will face Melbourne Stars in the second match tomorrow.