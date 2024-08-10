Guardiola takes a dig at Man Utd ahead of Community Shield clash

Pep Guardiola reacts on the sidelines. — Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took a dig at Manchester United and Arsenal for spending money in the ongoing summer transfer window as the 2024-25 season is about to begin.

Guardiola made history last season by winning the Premier League for the fourth consecutive year, breaking Sir Alex Ferguson’s record with Man Utd of winning three successive league titles.

United and Arsenal have been spending money to strengthen their squad and on the other hand, the defending champions are having a quiet summer as they have just signed Savinho so far and are likely to lose Julian Alvarez.

Talking to the press ahead of the Community Shield match against United, Guardiola aimed a dig at the Red Devils saying that they have been spending money for many years but it is only news for City do it.

"Yes, many years they have done it," Guardiola told reporters. "Many years but it's not news. It's just when City spend money.

"Of course I am concerned for many years [about] how good they are. Because every year they are better and getting better. You see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season, I saw the game against [Bayer] Leverkusen - they are on fire.

"Every year looks more difficult; United will be back, you know? They bought players and everyone wants the crown that we have [had] for four years."

Guardiola also stated that Alvarez wants a new challenge which is why he is leaving for Atletico Madrid.

"It was a joy to work with him," said Guardiola. "I learnt a lot from him and hopefully he can find what he was looking for.

"He believes his period here must be over so both clubs arrive to an agreement. He's incredibly loved by the team for his behaviour but like I said many times for many players, he wants to leave and have a new challenge."