Arshad Nadeem to be given heroic welcome on Pakistan return

Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates on the podium. — Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem will be given a heroic welcome on his return to the country on Saturday after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Direct General (DG) of Sports Punjab Parvez Iqbal confirmed that Sports Minister Punjab Malik Faisal will receive the gold medalist upon his return to Pakistan tonight.

Arshad Nadeem is likely to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 1 am (PST) where he would be greeted by Malik Faisal along with his family.

“Olympic gold medalist will be given a grand welcome,” said Parvez. “We have made the best arrangements for Arshad Nadeems’s family — his brother, sisters and parents — and they too will be at the airport to welcome Arshad.

“Around 100 relatives or close friends from Arshad’s hometown, Mian Channu, will welcome the national hero. The board has also arranged for the transport, accommodation and food for the relatives of the 27-year-old.”

Arshad became the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold with his throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt which was enough for him to secure the gold medal.

The Pakistani also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008).

He also became Pakistan's first Olympic medal winner since Barcelona in 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.

Athletes' Best Throw at Javelin Throw Final

1- Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 92.97m

2 - Neeraj Chopra (India) — 89.45m

3- Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 88.54

4 - Jakub Vadlech (Czech Republic) — 88.50

5 - Julius Yego (Kenya) — 87.72

6- Julian Weber (Germany) — 87.40

7- Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 86.16

8 - Lassi Etelatalo (Finland) — 84.58

9 - Oliver Etelatalo (Finland) — 82.68

10- Toni Keranen (Finland) — 80.92

11 - Luiz Mauricio (Brazil) —80.67

12. Andrian Mardare (Moldova) — 80.10