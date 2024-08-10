Paris Olympics: Refugee athlete disqualified for wearing ‘Free Afghan Women’ cape

Refugee Olympic team´s Manizha Talash, known as Manizha wears a jacket reading "Free Afghan women" as she competes in the Women´s Breaking dance qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. — AFP

Refugee athlete Manizha Talash, who is competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics with the name B-girl Talash, was disqualified from the Games after she wore a cape with the words “Free Afghan Women”.

The 21-year-old athlete fled Afghanistan in 2021 when the Taliban began seizing control of the country and now lives in Spain, where she is granted asylum.

World DanceSport Federation, which governs the sport, issued a statement later on Friday saying “B-Girl TALASH (EOR) was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle. Results have been updated accordingly.”

Talking after her disqualification, Talash stated that she left Afghanistan because she wanted to do whatever she could for the girls in her country.

“I didn’t leave Afghanistan because I’m afraid of the Taliban or because I can’t live in Afghanistan,” Talash said before action got underway. “I left because I want to do what I can for the girls in Afghanistan, for my life, my future, for everyone.”

According to the United Nations (UN), Afghanistan became the most repressive country in the world under Taliban rule as secondary schools for girls were closed, they also banned women from going to universities and restricted their travel with a male companion.

Talash developed her interest in the sport of breaking by watching videos on social media but her training was greatly disrupted as she was constantly looking for somewhere to settle down.

She was one of the 37 athletes to represent the Refugee Olympic Team in Paris.

“All refugees have a very difficult life, but they will go to the Games,” she said. “So to me, to be part of the team, it means strength.” She added: “People from my country and also girls would tell me: ‘You need to learn how to cook and clean the house’.”