Adam Zampa hopes to play Test cricket with Australia

Adam Zampa in action during a T20I match for Australia. — ICC

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa is hoping to make a comeback in Test cricket as he believes that there is still a “realistic” chance for him to play red-ball cricket.

Zampa, 32, has been Australia’s most consistent white-ball spinner. He was part of the teams that won the T20 World Cup 2021 and ODI World Cup 2023 and contributed greatly in both tournaments.

After playing much white-ball cricket over the years, the 32-year-old wants to make a comeback in Test.

"I think, realistically, [I'm] still a chance to play Test cricket," he told the Final Word podcast. "If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I'm bowling, the bowler I am, think I'd be fine, I'd be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that.

"Even if I do get picked in the upcoming subcontinent tours, people will say, well his record is averaging 46 with the ball, it's not good enough, people will say that I'm sure, but if I do get picked I'll know that the way I feel like I'm bowling, it'll be fine," he said.

Most recently, Zampa pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Major League Cricket (MLC) as he wanted to remain fit whenever Australia called him to play. The leg-spinner has categorically stated that he will always prefer the national team over franchise cricket.

“I was lucky to…be part of a winning World Cup team," he said. "Looking forward, the franchise thing isn't for me. I want to keep playing for Australia as long as I can, the feeling of success in that team is something I want more of. I'm lucky enough to have signed a two-year with Australia and it's on the basis of wanting to play every game for Australia. It meant I had to make some decisions around franchise cricket."

Zampa is likely to be in action when Australia play Scotland in a three-match T20I series before facing England in a white-ball series.