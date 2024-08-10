Basit Ali puts Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold above Babar Azam’s cricket accomplishments

Arshad Nadeem (L) and Babar Azam are two of Pakistan's biggest sporting icons. — Reuters

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali put Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics higher than Babar Azam’s cricket accomplishments.

Nadeem and Azam possess star status in Pakistan as both have made their name in their respective sports but Ali believes the 27-year-old’s achievement weighs more value.

Arshad became the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold with his throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt which was enough for him to secure the gold medal.

The Pakistani also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008).

He also became Pakistan's first Olympic medal winner since Barcelona in 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.

Basit was asked to compare the two sporting icons to which he replied that Azam performs brilliantly but Arshad’s achievement is worth more.

“Cricket is a different game. But the work that Arshad Nadeem has done for this country will take a lot of years for Babar Azam. Because Babar plays a team game. He does not play an individual game. Arshad plays individually. He got a gold medal alone," Basit said.

“If the Pakistan cricket team goes to the Olympics in 2028 and wins a gold medal there, then we can draw comparisons. But at this time, there is no comparison of Babar to Arshad Nadeem. Arshad is a hero at this time," he further added.

Earlier, the players of the Pakistan cricket team joined in to celebrate Arshad’s Olympic gold, which is now considered Pakistan’s greatest sporting achievement.

Posting on their social media accounts, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and others paid tribute to the legendary athlete who made history at the Olympics.

"After 30 long years, the gold is back in Pakistan! Huge congratulations to @arshadnadeem29 for this incredible achievement. You’ve made the entire nation proud," Babar Azam posted.