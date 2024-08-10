Aussie Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' fires back at online critics

She was quoted as telling reporters it was a "matter of pride" for her to wear the Australian uniform. - AFP

An Australian woman breakdancer ridiculed on social media for her unique Paris Olympics routine has hit back at her critics.

Rachael "Raygun" Gunn´s breaking performance, featuring one move compared to a kangaroo hopping, lost all three of her match-ups against rival dancers, or B-Girls.

Her moves unleashed a string of social media memes and unfavourable comparisons, including one on X of Homer Simpson rolling around the floor.

Gunn, a 36-year-old Sydney university lecturer, was also criticised by some for wearing her green-and-gold team uniform, shunning the urban streetwear favoured by others.

"Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bboys wear tomorrow," the Australian replied on Instagram late on Friday night in Paris.

"I was always going to be the underdog going in," she told Australia´s Nine Network after her last Paris performance.

"I was never going to beat these B-Girls at what they do, so I did what I do best and I went out and I showed myself, my creativity, my style, a little bit of Australian character so that I could try and make my mark on this world stage."

She was quoted as telling reporters it was a "matter of pride" for her to wear the Australian uniform.

One reporter and commentator in The Australian newspaper, Will Swanton, said people should "lay off" the athlete.

"She was cheerful, proud and actually cared enough about her country to wear the green and gold," he wrote.

"Sure, the biggest thing she broke was the internet. But there´s a lot worse performers at every sport at every Olympics," he said.

"She spoke beautifully afterwards and anyone who knows her says she´s a lovely human."

On her own Instagram account, Gunn posted: "Don´t be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself, you never where that´s gonna take you."