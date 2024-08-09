FC Barcelona announces signing of Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo was one of Spain's best players at Euro 2024. — Reuters

FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of midfielder Dani Olmo from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a six-year deal which will keep him at the club till 2030.

Olmo, 26, will join the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong and others as Hansi Flick looks to build a team that will compete for La Liga and the Champions League.

“FC Barcelona and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dani Olmo. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2030, and his buy out clause is set at 500 million euros,” FC Barcelona said in a press release.

“Dani Omo returns to Barcelona after an absence of a decade. The striker arrived at La Masia in 2007 from neighbours Espanyol and after seven years in the Blaugrana youth system the man from Terrassa decided to further his career in Croatia, signing for Dinamo Zagreb.”

It is worth mentioning that sporting director Deco made an important trip to Leipzig this week to finalise the terms of the deal, and he succeeded in his mission.

Olmo will return to Barcelona, having left the club as a 16-year-old to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb in pursuit of immediate first-team opportunities. He was then sold to Leipzig in January 2020 and cemented his place as one of Europe's finest midfielders. Remarkably, he has never played in La Liga despite accumulating 39 caps for Spain.

Though he initially started as a bench player, Olmo played a key role in Spain's success at Euro 2024, finishing as the competition's joint-top scorer and being named in the team of the tournament. He ironically came into the team in place of injured Barcelona midfielder Pedri.