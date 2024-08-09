Suryakumar Yadav eyes comeback in Test cricket

Suryakumar Yadav (L) shares a moment with Virat Kohli. — BCCI

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is eyeing a comeback to Test cricket as he dreams of representing his country in all three formats.

Yadav, who was named T20I captain after Gautam Gambhir became India’s head coach, will play under Sarfaraz Khan’s captaincy for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament in Tamil Nadu after he requested the selectors not the change the captain.

The middle-order batter is likely to feature in Mumbai's fixture against Jammu and Kashmir team in Salem starting August 27.

"I want to play for India in all three formats," Suryakumar was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "Playing in Buchi Babu will give me good practice for the red-ball tournaments this season."

Suryakumar recently guided India to a 3-0 T0I series win against Sri Lanka, which was also his first tour as a full-time T20I captain. However, he couldn’t make a place in the ODI squad for a series which India lost, as the selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar confirmed that he was not in their ODI plans at the moment.

India are not playing any more T20Is until October when they will take on Bangladesh and this leaves a decent window for Suryakumar to play red-ball cricket and strengthen his case for a comeback for the Indian cricket team.

Suryakumar appeared in a first-class match last season during the Duleep Trophy in July 2023. He has played 82 first-class matches so far where he massed 5,628 runs at an impressive 43.62 average which included 29 fifties and 14 hundreds.