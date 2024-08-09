PCB announces match officials for Bangladesh Test series

Richard Kettleborough is part of the umpiring panel. — InsideSport

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the match officials for the Two-Test series against Bangladesh which is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The experienced Richard Kettleborough is part of the panel that will take the field during the Test series as the series will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

“Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the PCB said in a presser.

“Both teams are scheduled to play first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August. The second Test match between the two sides will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

“For the Test series, three umpires will be from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and two umpires are from the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

“For the Rawalpindi Test, England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire alongside South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock. England’s Michael Gough will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz of Pakistan will act as a fourth umpire.

“In Karachi, Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock will perform the duties of an on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough will serve as a third umpire. Asif Yaqoob from Pakistan will be available as fourth umpire in the Test match.”

The training camp for the Test series is set to commence on 11 August. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, with the first Test scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August. The second Test will take place in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Shaheen Squad (for 1st four-day match)

Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin