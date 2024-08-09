Ex-pacer backs Pakistan to beat India after Sri Lanka series loss

Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. — AFP

Former pacer Tanvir Ahmed is backing Pakistan to beat India after Rohit Sharma’s side lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time since 1997.

India struggled greatly on Sri Lanka’s pitches as only their skipper Rohit Sharma was able to perform with confidence against the hosts’ bowling attack.

Throughout the series, India lost 27 wickets to Sri Lankan spinners and Tanvir believes that their struggle against spin bowling can start troubling them in the future.

"You see what happens to the Indian batting lineup from here on in the future. The bowling lineup might work it out but the batting lineup will find it difficult. All the new batters in this Indian team at the moment, barring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they cannot carry forward this batting lineup in the future," Tanvir said.

"They might score runs in their home conditions on flat pitches but on pitches where the ball turns seams and swings this batting lineup of India does not have the life to bat in those conditions. They could have scored runs in the first match, that ended in a time, could have scored runs in the second and third ODI as well," he said.

Tanvir then went on to suggest that India should keep focus on their performances before adding that Pakistan can easily beat India if three players — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah — don’t play.

"First look into your own performances and then have suggestions on Pakistan. If Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah do not play against Pakistan, Pakistan will beat India hands down," he concluded.

Sri Lanka won the three-match ODI series 2-0, having tied the first game and defeating India by 32 runs in the second and by 110 runs in the third ODI.