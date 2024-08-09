Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, others react to Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem poses with the national flag after securing gold at Paris Olympics. — AFP

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the country’s first individual gold medal by making a monster 92.97-meter-long throw during the Javelin Throw Final.

Arshad also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008).

Celebrations erupted across the country after Arshad’s gold was confirmed and the cricketers of the Pakistan cricket team also joined in to celebrate the nation’s hero.

Posting on their social media accounts, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and others paid tribute to the legendary athlete who made history at the Olympics.

"After 30 long years, the gold is back in Pakistan! Huge congratulations to @arshadnadeem29 for this incredible achievement. You’ve made the entire nation proud," Babar Azam posted.

"@ArshadOlympian1, you've made us proud by winning not only a Gold medal but also our first Olympic medal in 32 years and that too with a record breaking throw. You've shown the world what we're capable of," Sarfaraz Ahmed posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was worth staying up late to watch @ArshadOlympian1 win GOLD with an Olympic record... 92.97!! You've made history as the first individual athlete from Pakistan to win gold. Every Pakistani is proud of you, inspiring the next generation," Naseem Shah posted on X.

"Congratulations @arshadnadeem29 on your Olympic gold win! Pakistan is beaming with pride thanks to your incredible achievement," Fakhar Zaman posted.

" 92.97= GOLD. This is perhaps the biggest individual achievement by a Pakistani athlete. The entire nation is proud of Arshad Nadeem. Thank you for representing our country the way u have, thank u for bringing hope. Champion of champions," Shadab posted.

Congratulations for setting a new world record and achieving a well-deserved win! Continue to bring pride to Pakistan! May you always be victorious #ArshadNadeem ! Proud of you!," Haris Rauf posted.



