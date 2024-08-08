Junaid Khan says India's bowling is zero without Jasprit Bumrah

Former Pakistan pacer believes that India's bowling attack is overly reliant on Jasprit Bumrah. - PCB/ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan has criticised India's bowling following their defeat in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The home side prevailed over India with a 2-0 victory, marking their first series win against India since 1997.

Throughout the series, Indian batters struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners and were dismissed in all three matches. Additionally, India's bowlers lacked effectiveness and failed to take wickets consistently.

Junaid believes that India's bowling attack is overly reliant on Jasprit Bumrah.

“Would you agree? Without Bumrah, India’s bowling is zero… #INDvSL #SLVSIND,” he wrote on X.

Jasprit Bumrah has been granted an extended break to manage his workload after India's successful ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

After the conclusion of the final match, Rohit Sharma was asked during the presentation ceremony whether India had been slightly complacent in their approach. After all, they had won the T20 World Cup just over a month ago and had faced a fragile Sri Lankan side in the T20I series.

Rohit did not seem to take the question kindly, and sought to dismiss such thoughts instantly. "No, it's a joke. When you're playing for India, there's no complacency. We have to give credit where credit is due, Sri Lanka played better than us," he said. "We looked at the conditions, wanted to take pace off the ball, and that's why we went with our combination.

"All in all we didn't play good cricket through the series, and that is why we stand here. Throughout there were a few positives too. How the spinners bowled, some of the batters in the middle as well. We lost the series, and I feel there are a lot of areas we need to look at rather than the positives."

The Men in Blue will be in action in Test cricket next, when they take on Bangladesh in a 2-match home series in Chennai and Kanpur.