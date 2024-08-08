Former Real Madrid star Pepe announces retirement from football

Pepe last played in Euro 2024 quarter-final against France. - AFP

Former Real Madrid and Porto defender Pepe has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The veteran defender left Porto earlier this summer before leading Portugal at Euro 2024, earning his 141th cap in the quarter-final defeat to France, and has now opted to call time on his career.

In an emotional 33-minute YouTube video, Pepe said: "I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I can't help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I've been to, they are the soul and essence. And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football.

"To Jorge Mendes, to Gestifute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer. To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence. My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience. I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."

Pepe came through the academy at Maritimo before making his name with Porto and earning himself a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2007. He'd spend ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing 334 games and winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

"At the end of his football career, Pepe leaves us with an example of professionalism, dedication and, above all, an enormous passion for football and the National Team," Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes said in a statement.

"Pepe is an example of extraordinary professionalism. I remember well how he participated in the Euro 2016 final, or how he played with a broken arm in the match against Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar and how he performed, at 41 years old, with the same passion, dedication and pride at EURO 2024.

"At this time when Pepe has decided to end his football career, I cannot, as president of the FPF, fail to thank him for these 17 years serving the national team.

"Pepe has always expressed his gratitude to the National Team and to Portugal for the opportunity given to him to establish himself as one of the greatest central defenders in the history of Portuguese, European and world football."