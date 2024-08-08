Paris Olympics: India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze medal in Hockey

India team celebrate their bronze medal win. - AFP

The Indian men’s hockey team overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Spain 2-1, securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

Spain took the lead through their captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute, but India responded swiftly with a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh in the 30th and 33rd minutes.

The triumph at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium saw India extend their record with a 13th Olympic hockey medal, marking their second consecutive bronze.

India, in fact, won successive medals in hockey for the first time since Munich 1972.

Coming into Paris 2024, India were the most successful hockey team in Olympic history, boasting eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. At Tokyo 2020, the team ended a 41-year medal drought by securing a historic bronze.

Against world No. 8 Spain, who had upset defending champions Belgium in the quarter-finals, the fifth-ranked Indian hockey team started cautiously but gained momentum as the match progressed.

Despite India’s nine circle penetrations in the opening quarter, they couldn't convert any clear chances, while Spain managed only a couple of circle entries.

Spain took the lead early in the second quarter with a penalty stroke from Marc Miralles, awarded after a foul by Manpreet Singh. Spain had further chances to extend their lead through penalty corners, but excellent defending by Amit Rohidas and PR Sreejesh kept them at bay.

India equalised just before half-time with a penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet Singh. He scored again after the break to give India the lead. Spain thought they had equalised, but the goal was disallowed after video review.

In a tense final quarter, India’s defence, supported by crucial saves from Sreejesh, held firm to secure the victory.