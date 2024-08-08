Pak vs Ban: Tim Nielsen joins Pakistan team as High-Performance coach

Tim Nielsen. - Cricket Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Australia's Tim Nielsen as the new high-performance coach for the red-ball team.

This strategic move is designed to enhance the team's preparation and performance ahead of their forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Nielsen has joined red-ball coach Jason Gillespie's support staff. The pair are already collaborating on overseeing the Pakistan Shaheen’s training camp, which is gearing up for the Test series.

The training camp for the Test series is set to commence on 11 August. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, with the first Test scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August. The second Test will take place in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

Nielsen, who previously collaborated with Jason Gillespie in South Australian cricket, adds a plethora of expertise to the position.

Recently, the PCB selection committee announced the national team's and Shaheens' squads for upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Bangladesh ‘A’ team.

The PCB selection committee announced a 17-member Pakistan squad for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh.

The selection committee also revealed the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming four-day matches against Bangladesh-A, with Saud Shakeel appointed as captain.

The first four-day match begins on August 10, followed by the second on August 17.

Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Shaheen Squad (for 1st four-day match)

Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin