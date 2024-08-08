Bangladesh all-rounder pulls out of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Team. - BCB

Bangladesh pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has requested a two-month break from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) due to mental health struggles.

Saifuddin has been contending with depression and has withdrawn from the Bangladesh 'A' team's tour of Pakistan.

The all-rounder's decision is a setback for Bangladesh, as he was scheduled to play in the second four-day match and the subsequent one-day series against Pakistan Shaheens.

The 27-year-old made this request after being selected for the Bangladesh A team. Saifuddin’s absence from the Global T20 Canada, where he had been signed by the Montreal Tigers, has worsened his distress.

He couldn’t take part in the Global T20 Canada, as he was unable to obtain a visa due to the political turmoil in Bangladesh.

He was due to play for the Montreal Tigers in the league. Saifuddin communicated his decision through an email sent to the selectors earlier this month. In his message, he expressed his frustration over being excluded from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad and his inability to participate in the ongoing Global T20 Canada 2024 league.

A BCB selection panel member was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz: “He sent me an email on July 30, after the A team was announced, expressing his mental distress over missing the Global T20 and the last World Cup. He requested not to be considered for any form of cricket for the next two months and to view his letter positively. I replied 'noted' and mentioned we need to talk when he returns to Dhaka to understand what he's going through.”

Meanwhile, the BCB has confirmed that Saifuddin sustained a rib injury on 26 July during a gym session in Mirpur, shortly before his planned travel to Canada for the T20 league. Consequently, the board did not permit the all-rounder to participate in the tournament.

BCB physiotherapist Muzadded Sany reported that Saifuddin experienced persistent pain following his gym session, which led to consultations with the BCB medical team. Dr Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician, assessed the injury and provided treatment, emphasising that the injury could be aggravated by the long flight.

The BCB medical committee official said: “Saifuddin hurt his rib and came to us just before his flight. After assessing him, we found it too risky for him to travel for 20–22 hours with that kind of pain. He came to BCB a day before his scheduled flight on July 24 after pulling a chest muscle while working out. Despite primary treatment, his pain persisted, leading to our decision not to allow him to participate in the Global T20.”