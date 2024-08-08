Shaheen Afridi makes history by unveiling Manchester United kit

Shaheen Shah Afridi poses with a jersey of Manchester United. - Manchester United/Instagram

LONDON/KARACHI: In a landmark collaboration, Pakistan cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has made history by becoming the first Muslim, Asian, and Pakistani athlete to officially launch the new Manchester United football kit.

The fast bowler visited Old Trafford, the iconic home of Manchester United, for this special event, which marks a significant partnership between the cricket star and one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

A source within Manchester United shared with Geo News the club's excitement about working with Shaheen. "This collaboration is particularly meaningful," the source stated.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi was invited by the Old Trafford administration to launch the official kit, recognising his athletic achievements and inspiring more young people to engage in sports. We anticipate further collaborations with Shaheen in the future."



Video footage from the event captures Shaheen proudly donning the official Manchester United kit at the historic stadium, symbolising a bridge between cricket and football.

Earlier this year, Shaheen had a chance encounter with Manchester United’s owner, Avram Glazer, in Dubai. At the time, Shaheen was competing in the UAE’s ILT20 league for the Desert Vipers.

During their brief conversation, Glazer extended an invitation to the star cricketer to visit Old Trafford and presented him with a Manchester United jersey — a gesture that set the stage for the recent collaboration.

Shaheen made a special trip from Pakistan to participate in the kit launch, underscoring the significance of this partnership in his career.