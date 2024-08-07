Sri Lanka win ODI series over India for first time since 1997

Dunith Wellalage was Sri Lanka's best bowler. - AFP

Sri Lanka have won the ODI series over India for the first time since 1997 as they defeated Rohit Sharma and Co. by 110 runs in the third ODI on Wednesday in Colombo.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, having tied the first game and defeating India by 32 runs in the second ODI.

Chasing a target of 249, India’s batting line-up collapsed as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was the highest run-scorer for the visitors, contributing 35 off 20 balls to the total.

Veteran batter Virat Kohli also failed to stay at the crease and was dismissed after scoring 20 runs off 18 balls.

Sharma’s dismissal followed by Kohli’s wicket triggered a collapse in the middle order as Rishabh Pant (6), Shreyas Iyer (8), and Axar Patel (2) succumbed to Sri Lanka’s spin attack.

Washington Sundar made 30 off 25 balls before his dismissal, leaving India at 138 for nine in 26 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed on the very next ball, the first of the 27th over, as Sri Lanka secured a historic ODI series win against India.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage claimed a five-for, while Jeffrey Vandersay took two wickets.

Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 248 for seven in their 50 overs after their opening pair provided a strong start.

Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave Sri Lanka a start of 89 in 19.4 overs before the former was dismissed after scoring 45 off 65 balls.

His batting partner Fernando fell just four runs short of a well-deserved century, departing after scoring 95 off 102 deliveries.

Kusal Mendis then took charge of the innings, contributing 59 runs to the total, while Kamindu Mendis added 23 runs in the latter part of the innings to help Sri Lanka post a competitive score.