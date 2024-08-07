Paris 2024: Arshad Nadeem hunts for Olympic medal amid stiff competition

In the qualifying round, Arshad achieved a commendable throw of 86.59 meters.- Reuters

KARACHI: As the stage is set at Stade de France in Paris for an electrifying showdown in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics, the organisers have also released the start list for the event and Pakistan’s medal contender Arshad Nadeem will be the fourth athlete to arrive for his throw in initial relay.

In the initial round of the final, each athlete will have three attempts to throw the javelin and the top eight performers from these three attempts will advance to three additional throws. The best throw from these six attempts will ultimately determine the final standings.

Arshad Nadeem, placed fourth in the start list – after Jakub Vadlejch, Andersen Peters and Keshom Walcott, enters the competition with a season-best throw of 86.59 meters.

However, he faces stiff competition, with four other athletes having recorded better season-best throws.

Leading the field is India's Neeraj Chopra, with an impressive season-best of 89.34 meters. Close on his heels are Jacob Vadlejch of the Czech Republic with 88.65 meters, Anderson Peters of Grenada with 88.63 meters, and Julian Weber of Germany with 88.37 meters.

Five of the final 12 athletes contesting the final have personal best throws exceeding 90 meters.

Arshad's personal best stands at an impressive 90.18 meters. Other top contenders include Anderson Peters with a throw of 93.07 meters, Julius Yego of Kenya with 92.72 meters, and Jacob Vadlejch with 90.88 meters. Walcott follows Arshad with a personal best of 90.16.

In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Arshad achieved a commendable throw of 86.59 meters. Neeraj, Peters, and Weber advanced to the final with throws of 89.34 meters, 88.63 meters, and 87.76 meters, respectively.

To secure a medal at the Paris Olympics, Arshad will need to deliver an exceptional performance and surpass his competitors with an exceptional throw.