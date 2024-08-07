Paris Olympics: Babar Azam extends his support for Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Javelin Throw final

Pakistan captain wished Arshad Nadeem good luck for the final. - AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has extended his support for Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem who will be in action in the final of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The 27-year-old qualified for the Javelin Throw final with an 86.59-meter throw in his first attempt of qualification on Tuesday.

In a video message, Babar wished him good luck for the final and hoped he will end the medal drought for the country in the Olympics.

" I wish him good luck. I request everyone to support and pray he wins the final. Chak De Phatte Arshad Nadeem," he said.

Meanwhile, Arshad also vowed to make the nation proud as he gets ready for the final.

"I want to make Pakistan proud in the Olympic Games," Arshad told Geo News.

Defending champion India's Neeraj Chopra also made his way to the final with a massive 89.34-meter throw in his first attempt.

"I hope Neeraj Chopra and I will make our respective countries proud. Neeraj Chopra is a good friend, and we will focus on the final round, he added.

"I am optimistic about delivering a good result in the final," he maintained while thanking fans for the support.

The final of the Javelin Throw event will be played on Thursday, August 8, at 11:25pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Remember, Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Championship last year meanwhile in the Commonwealth Games 2022, he won the gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to win gold at the competition, with a massive throw that covered 90.18m distance.