Ancelotti opens up on Vinicius’ position for next season

Vinicius Junior in action during the pre-season match against Chelsea. — AFP

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opened up about where star attacker Vinicius Junior will play, as he will combine with the new signing Kylian Mbappe.



Madrid ended their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win against Chelsea as goals from Lucas Vazquez and Brahim propelled the Whites to victory.

After the match, Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius’ best position as he started with Rodrygo and Brahim against Chelsea but the inclusion of Mbappe into the squad is pending.

“Today we started with Brahim in the middle, Rodrygo on the right and Vini on the left, on the outside. Many times, Brahim went to the right, Vinicius inside, Rodrygo to the left… Mobility is very important, with the quality of the men we have, they should not have a fixed position the entire game.

“The important thing is that when we don’t have the ball, whoever plays on the right has to work on the right. And whoever is in the middle helps the midfielders. With the ball, mobility is essential. If you fix your position with the ball, it is much easier for the opponent.”

Ancelotti confirmed that the team looks ready for the UEFA Super Cup match against Atlanta which is to be played on August 7.

“The results don’t worry me at all. The good thing is that the players who are here have shown very good physical condition, they are ready to prepare well for the Super Cup. Let’s see how the absent ones come back. They have worked at home and I hope they arrive in good condition. And if not, then everyone stays on the bench, there is no problem [laughs],” the Italian added.

The Whites are currently without some of their key players — namely Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham played in various positions last season and Ancelotti confirms that this season, he will play closer to the goal.

“He will continue playing up front, when we have the ball; When not, he will have to defend. Like everyone. I hope everyone does,” the Italian said.