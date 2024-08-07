IND vs SL: Referee Ranjan Madugalle makes ODI history

Ranjan Madugalle. - AFP

Ranjan Madugalle has become the first match referee to officiate 400 ODIs, with his overseeing the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Madugalle has been a match referee since 1993 and in that time has also officiated more than 200 Test matches, another record. Additionally, he served as the ICC's chief match referee until that position was abolished.

Simon Taufel, former elite-panel umpire and the former umpires performance and training manager for the ICC, paid tribute to Madugalle.

"Ranjan's longevity is remarkable," Taufel said. "He was there at the beginning of my international umpiring career and the end. He has served Sri Lanka, the ICC and game of cricket with distinction and integrity. This milestone highlights his commitment and dedication to the sport he loves."

Madugalle, in a statement put out by the ICC, said getting to this landmark was "dreamlike". "It has been a great honour and privilege to have officiated in international cricket for so many years and it's almost dreamlike to be reaching this milestone.

"I was pleased when I got the opportunity to be associated with the game after my time as a cricketer but never thought that it would stretch to over three decades!

"During this period, I have had the chance to officiate all over the world and in several World Cups, relishing every moment.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, Sri Lanka Cricket and my colleagues with whom I have worked over the years for their support and friendship, as well as my family and friends, without whose support it would not have been possible to have come this far."

Before turning his attentions towards officiating games, Madugalle had played 21 Tests and 63 ODIs for Sri Lanka as a batter.