PCB announce revised schedule of Bangladesh 'A' against Pakistan Shaheens

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the revised schedule of Bangladesh ‘A’ men’s tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh ‘A' will arrive in Islamabad on August 10 and play two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The matches will be played at the Islamabad Club.

Revised series schedule (all activities at the Islamabad Club):

August 10 – Arrival in Islamabad

August 11 and 12 – Training and practice at 1000

August 13-16 – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

August 18 and 19 – Training and practice at 1000

August 20 -23 – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

August 25– Training & practice at 1000

August 26 – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

August 27– Training and practice at 1000

August 28– 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

August 29 – Training and practice at 1000

August 30 – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

It must be noted Saud Shakeel will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the first match against Bangladesh ‘A’. The squad will also include Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

For the four-day match, Pakistan Shaheens commenced their training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Islamabad Club under head coach Umar Gul. Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood will assist Umar Gul before shifting their attention to the national side’s camp on August 11.

Pakistan Shaheen squad for 1st four-day match

Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

Player support personnel – Umar Gul (head coach-cum-manager), Ghulam Ali (batting coach), Fahad Masood (fielding coach), Dr Imtiaz Khan (physiotherapist), Faisal Rai (analyst), Yasir Malik (trainer), Shafqat Shabbir (media and digital manager) and Malang Ali (masseur)

Following the four-day match, the eight Test probables will join the national side. The selectors will announce their replacements in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh ‘A’.