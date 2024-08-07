Sri Lanka confirm squad for Test series in England

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side, with Kusal Mendis named as his deputy. - AFP

Sri Lanka have named an 18-member squad for the three-match Test series in England, to be played across August and September 2024.

Sri Lanka have included uncapped players Nisala Tharaka and Milan Rathnayake in their 18-member squad for the three Test matches in England, set to commence on 21 August. Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the side, with Kusal Mendis named as his deputy.

Other notable inclusions are former captains Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne, stalwarts of the Sri Lankan batting line-up, and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, whose 71 wickets are the joint fourth-most in history after 12 Test matches.

Now 33, right-arm medium-fast bowling all-rounder Tharaka has 257 wickets from 107 first-class matches at an average of 30.27, along with 2,358 runs. In the 2023/24 season, he has taken 44 wickets at 24.75 and scored his only first-class century. Playing for Sri Lanka A this May, he routed Afghanistan A with figures of 6-26.

Milan Rathnayake, who turned 28 earlier this month, also bowls medium-fast. He has 75 wickets from 37 games at an average of 31.97, along with 659 runs.

From nine series in England (including one-off Test matches), Sri Lanka have won two, drawn two, and lost the other five. Apart from New Zealand in 2021, they remain the last touring side to beat England in England, achieving this feat in 2014.

Sri Lanka squad for England Test series:

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nisala Tharaka, Milan Rathnayake

England vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule:

First Test: Old Trafford, Manchester, August 21-25

Second Test: Lord’s, London, August 29-September 2

Third Test: The Oval, London, September 6-10