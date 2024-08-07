BCB to contact Shakib Al Hasan over Pakistan Tests participation

Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) in charge of cricket operations, Shahriar Nafees, confirmed that the board will contact all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan over his participation in the Test series against Pakistan.

Shakib is currently playing in the Global T20 Leggue in Canada and his No Objection Certificate (NOC), issued by the BCB, will end on August 12.

The two-Test series against Pakistan will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi and Bangladesh is yet to announce their squad.

“Shakib Al Hasan's NOC is till August 12. On August 13, he is supposed to return to the country and report to us. He still has two to three matches remaining and we will communicate with him and try to know his plans," Shahriar said about Shakib during a press conference.

Shakib was a Member of the Parliament of the then-ruling party, Awami League, which was removed during recent protests in Bangladesh. Shahriar confirmed that the all-rounder is just a cricketer now as he dimissed the security concerns associated with him.

"Shakib is a cricketer now. Yesterday night, as per president's order, Shakib is no longer a MP. He is only a cricketer now. Every human being has security concerns,” Shariad stated.

“Since he has an NOC till 12th, after that he is supposed to join us. BCB's selection panel has not announced the team for Pakistan yet. When they announce the team, if he is picked, there are separate measures and if he is not there then another one. If he is not there then his NOC is not useful.”

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to touch down in Islamabad in the wee hours of 17 August and is expected to train in the same afternoon.

Pakistan’s squad for Bangladesh Test series

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi