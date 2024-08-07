Paris Olympics: Australia’s Tom Craig arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession

Australia’s veteran hockey player Tom Craig. — AFP

Australia’s veteran hockey player Tom Craig was arrested by the French Police on Tuesday night on suspicion of cocaine possession during the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Craig, 28, was allegedly caught while trying to buy cocaine in Paris and was taken into custody by the police in Paris.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed that one of their players was arrested on Tuesday night but they did not reveal the athlete’s identity.

“The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th,” the AOC said in a statement.

“No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member.”

Craig has made 101 appearances for the Australian hockey team in 10 years and was part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Australia were eliminated by the Netherlands earlier this week as the Dutch recorded a 2-0 victory with Duco Telgenkamp and Thijs van Dam on the scoresheet.

Paris Public Prosecutor’s office made a public statement on the matter confirming that an Australian athlete was arrested on Tuesday night.

“Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement, on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team,” a spokesperson said.

“With regard to the quantities of narcotics seized from the seller, the investigations have been entrusted to the Narcotics Squad.”