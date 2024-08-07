Abbas Afridi to join Pakistan Shaheens’ squad in Darwin

Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi. — Sportsfile

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced Abbas Afridi as the replacement for Pakistan Shaheens’ injured star, Kashif Ali, for the upcoming Top End T20 series, which begins on 9 August.

Kashif got injured during the second four-day match against Bangladesh A in Darwin and has now withdrawn from the squad as he will not be able to continue training for the upcoming matches.

Abbas has represented the Pakistan cricket team in 10 T20Is and bagged 16 wickets. He will replace Kashif and is likely to be part of the playing XI for the Shaheens’ next match against Perth Scorchers due to his experience.

Abbas was also part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 which suffered a group-stage exit for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The Shaheens’ Darwin Tour has been going great as in the two four-day matches against Bangladesh A, they won one and drew the other.

Meanwhile, in the two ODIs played so far, the Shaheens, led by Mohammad Haris, defeated Northern Territory and Bangladesh-A.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Top End T20 Series:

Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Arif Yaqoob, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper/batter), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens Top End T20 Series

Aug 10 – vs Perth Scorchers (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 11 – vs Melbourne Stars (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 13 – vs Tasmania (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 15 – vs Melbourne Renegades (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 16 – vs Bangladesh ‘A’ (Top End T20 Series)

Aug 17 – vs ACT Comets (Top End T20 Series)