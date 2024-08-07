USA, Netherlands, Canada announce squads for tri-series

USA's Saurabh Netravalkar (L) is not included in their squad. — AFP

The United States (USA), the Netherlands and Canada announced their squads for the upcoming tri-series in the Cricket World Cup League which is set to be played from August 11 in Voorburg.

The USA, who surprised the world by making it to the playoffs at the T20 World Cup 2024, did not include star pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, who was given parental leave following the birth of his child.

Another notable exclusion from the USA squad was the wicketkeeper batter Andries Gous, who scored 219 runs in the T20 World Cup. Corey Anderson was left out of the squad due to his poor performance.

The Netherlands will be without the likes of Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, and Fred Klaassen who played for the Dutch during the T20 World Cup.

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and key batter Colin Ackermann will also not be present while Musa Ahmad and Shariz Ahmad have been recalled.

Canada announced their squad last squad and they will be led by Nicholas Kirton, who replaced Saad bin Zafar as the side’s captain.

Six ODIs will be played among the three teams in 11 days in Voorburg, the Netherlands.

Netherlands squad

Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram

USA Squad

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada squad

Nicholas Kirton (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva