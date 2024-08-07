Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat handed five-year ban over corruption

Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat plays a shot. — ICC

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced that they have put a five-year ban from all cricket activities on their top-order batter Ihsanullah Jannat, due to corruption.

The ban will be effective immediately as it breached the anti-corruption of both the ACB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the Kabul Premier League earlier this year.

The ACB, in their press release, stated that Janat was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

“Top-order batter Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from all forms of cricketing activities for five years following breaches of ACB and ICC Anti-Corruption Codes during the 2nd edition of the Kabul Premier League (KPL),” the ACB said in a press release.

“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match. In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.

“The ACB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has revealed that three other players are also under suspicion for involvement in match-fixing, and investigations are underway. Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt.

“The ban on Ihsanullah Janat takes effect immediately with the release of this statement and will remain in place for the next five years.

Ihsanullah played Shamshad Eagles in the Kabul Premier League 2024 and scored 72 runs in four innings. He has also represented Afghanistan in 20 matches across formats.