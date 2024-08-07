Pakistan Shaheens squad for first match against Bangladesh ‘A’ announced

Saud Shakeel has been named captain. - PCB

Saud Shakeel will lead the Pakistan Shaheens in the first match against Bangladesh ‘A’, the PCB announced on Wednesday.

Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed are also part of the squad.

"For the four-day match, Pakistan Shaheens will commence their training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Islamabad Club under head coach Umar Gul. Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood will assist Umar Gul before shifting their attention to the national side’s camp on 11 August," the PCB said in a press release.

"Following the four-day match, the eight Test probables will join the national side and the selectors will announce their replacements in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh ‘A’.

"The PCB has been in contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and it is expected that the revised schedule of the Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh ‘A’ series will be announced shortly."

Pakistan Shaheens squad for first four-day match:

Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

Player support personnel:

Umar Gul (head coach-cum-manager), Ghulam Ali (batting coach), Fahad Masood (fielding coach), Dr Imtiaz Khan (physiotherapist), Faisal Rai (analyst), Yasir Malik (trainer), Shafqat Shabbir (media and digital manager) and Malang Ali (masseur)