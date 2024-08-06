Max Verstappen admits Red Bull no longer has F1's fastest car

The 26-year-old has admitted that his team is currently lagging behind their two rivals. - AFP

Max Verstappen has acknowledged that Red Bull no longer possesses the fastest car on the Formula 1 grid.

The Dutch world champion leads the drivers' standings by 78 points with nine races remaining but has not stood atop the podium since June in Barcelona. Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed victory twice, while George Russell and Oscar Piastri have also secured wins in the four races since.

In that period, Verstappen has finished in the top three only once. McLaren and Mercedes have become increasingly competitive, causing Red Bull to struggle in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has admitted that his team is currently lagging behind their two rivals. Verstappen admitted that his team were not pleased but did offer a bit of praise for their opponents as well.

"I think they are ahead of us," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. "It depends. Sometimes McLaren, sometimes Mercedes. I think we were faster than Ferrari but coming from P11 we didn't have enough time to pass them. We know that we have work to do.

"We know that we want to do better, we are of course not satisfied with this, but everyone is doing a great job and you have to take your hat off for that as well."

Red Bull’s recent struggles and tense radio exchanges have led to speculation about Verstappen’s future. Although the three-time world champion’s contract extends until 2028, uncertainty and conflicts within Red Bull’s hierarchy mean Verstappen’s position may not be as secure as it appears.

Aston Martin is reportedly in discussions with Verstappen about a potential move to the Silverstone-based team. This comes after news that the team has reportedly agreed on a deal for Red Bull’s chief technology officer, Adrian Newey.

Italian news outlet Autosprint claims that the Essex-born engineer’s move will be officially announced in September. Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, father of Lance, now seems eager for Verstappen to join him.

Honda is set to begin an exclusive partnership with Aston Martin in 2026, and with Newey’s presence, the proposal is said to be particularly appealing to Verstappen.